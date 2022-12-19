Raiders score last-second touchdown to defeat Patriots
The Raiders scored a last-second touchdown for a 30-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
On the zaniest, craziest, most unimaginable play to ever decide a game, the Raiders temporarily saved their season on Sunday in a 30-24 win over the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
In doing so, they keep alive their postseason hopes, now just two games off the pace with three left to play.
That it goes far, far deeper than that tells you all you need to know about a play and sequence and ending that will be remembered forever.
Like the part where Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who intercepted a desperation lateral by Patriots wide receive Jakobi Meyers with no time left on the clock, in a tied game, and ran it back 48 yards for the game-winning touchdown, was in position to do so only because he missed a tackle at the beginning of the play, then got blocked to the ground immediately after.
Otherwise, he would have either stopped the play at the line of scrimmage to send the game to overtime or been running down the field in pursuit of Rhamondre Stevenson the original ball carrier.
Instead, he was the hero of the day thanks to staying with the play, alertly picking the ball out of the air when Meyers inexplicably threw it backward trying to keep the play alive, then immediately turning, stiff-arming Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the ground and then racing untouched to the end zone.
“That’s like a Hollywood script that’s never been written,” Jones said. “Not in a million years would you think it would go down like that. But that’s why you keep playing.”
Or how Raiders wide receiver Mack Jones lined up at safety on the Patriots’ last play, serving as a last line of defense in case someone broke free toward the Raiders’ end zone. Why the significance of that? Teammate Hunter Renrfow could have sworn Hollins was standing right next to him, even talking to him, right before the snap of the ball.
“Wait, you were at safety on that play?” Renfrow asked.
“You better check the tape,” Hollins said, laughing. “Even my teammates didn’t know.”
In fact, Hollins thought he was going to have to come up and make a tackle when Stevenson bust through the line of scrimmage and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the Raiders’ 32-yard-line.
“I was like, ‘Oh boy, I’m gonna have to play a play here,” Hollins said.
Only to watch Stevenson lateral it back to Meyers, who was standing at the Raiders 40, and then Meyers turn and throw it ever further back toward Jones.
“I was like, ohh that’s quite the throw,” Hollins remembered thinking.
Renfrow, on the sideline, thought the same thing.,
“Is that really the time for that,” was the thought racing through Renfrow’s head.
Absolutely, unequivocally not. The Patriots merely had to take a knee and a game they rallied from 14 points down just to be close in would have gone to overtime.
Which made the whole thing even crazier.
“I’m still in shock,” said Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, who watched in astonishment as the ball went from XXX to XXX to Jones. “I still can’t believe what I just saw. All I can say is God had us.”
Someone did.
