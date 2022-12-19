Raiders score last-second touchdown to defeat Patriots

The Raiders scored a last-second touchdown for a 30-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammate tight end Foster Moreau (87) and center Andre James (68) versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates as he scores a game-winning touchdown over the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) laughs on the sideline during halftime of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) laterals back the gall as time runs out versus the Raiders defense during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) dives New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) into the turf on a tackle attempt on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) hauls in a touchdown pass late over New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders fan pumps up others versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans celebrate after a late score versus the New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) yells on the field during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is turned back after a good return by New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) flexes after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks with New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points to the heavens while entering the field during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) secures a touchdown catch versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels congratulates quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis shakes hands with head coach Josh McDaniels during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a touchdown catch versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels greets New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff arms Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels argues a call on the sidelines versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) audibles at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws on the run during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with safety Duron Harmon (30) after downing a punt at the one yard line during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

On the zaniest, craziest, most unimaginable play to ever decide a game, the Raiders temporarily saved their season on Sunday in a 30-24 win over the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

In doing so, they keep alive their postseason hopes, now just two games off the pace with three left to play.

That it goes far, far deeper than that tells you all you need to know about a play and sequence and ending that will be remembered forever.

Like the part where Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who intercepted a desperation lateral by Patriots wide receive Jakobi Meyers with no time left on the clock, in a tied game, and ran it back 48 yards for the game-winning touchdown, was in position to do so only because he missed a tackle at the beginning of the play, then got blocked to the ground immediately after.

Otherwise, he would have either stopped the play at the line of scrimmage to send the game to overtime or been running down the field in pursuit of Rhamondre Stevenson the original ball carrier.

Instead, he was the hero of the day thanks to staying with the play, alertly picking the ball out of the air when Meyers inexplicably threw it backward trying to keep the play alive, then immediately turning, stiff-arming Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the ground and then racing untouched to the end zone.

“That’s like a Hollywood script that’s never been written,” Jones said. “Not in a million years would you think it would go down like that. But that’s why you keep playing.”

Or how Raiders wide receiver Mack Jones lined up at safety on the Patriots’ last play, serving as a last line of defense in case someone broke free toward the Raiders’ end zone. Why the significance of that? Teammate Hunter Renrfow could have sworn Hollins was standing right next to him, even talking to him, right before the snap of the ball.

“Wait, you were at safety on that play?” Renfrow asked.

“You better check the tape,” Hollins said, laughing. “Even my teammates didn’t know.”

In fact, Hollins thought he was going to have to come up and make a tackle when Stevenson bust through the line of scrimmage and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the Raiders’ 32-yard-line.

“I was like, ‘Oh boy, I’m gonna have to play a play here,” Hollins said.

Only to watch Stevenson lateral it back to Meyers, who was standing at the Raiders 40, and then Meyers turn and throw it ever further back toward Jones.

“I was like, ohh that’s quite the throw,” Hollins remembered thinking.

Renfrow, on the sideline, thought the same thing.,

“Is that really the time for that,” was the thought racing through Renfrow’s head.

Absolutely, unequivocally not. The Patriots merely had to take a knee and a game they rallied from 14 points down just to be close in would have gone to overtime.

Which made the whole thing even crazier.

“I’m still in shock,” said Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, who watched in astonishment as the ball went from XXX to XXX to Jones. “I still can’t believe what I just saw. All I can say is God had us.”

Someone did.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.