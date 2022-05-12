Raiders’ season, home openers announced
The Raiders will open the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium, followed by their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 18.
The Raiders will open the regular season against the Chargers at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium.
The Raiders then will host the Cardinals in their home opener on the afternoon of Sept. 18 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will feature standout defensive end Chandler Jones, whom the Raiders signed as a free agent this offseason, against his former team.
That game is the first of eight home games for the Raiders.
The Raiders’ full schedule will be released at 5 p.m. on the NFL Network and ESPN2.
