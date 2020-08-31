103°F
Raiders’ season opener at Carolina won’t have fans present

Raiders cut Prince Amukamara, LB Raekwon McMillan acquired (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2020 - 2:54 pm
 

The Raiders’ season opener at the Carolina Panthers will be played without fans in attendance, meaning Las Vegas won’t play before a crowd until its fifth game.

The Panthers made the announcement Monday, indicating that the decision for the Sept. 13 game was made by state officials.

“We have worked tirelessly since March to develop and implement a responsible, comprehensive plan to ensure that your game-day experience is enjoyable and as safe as possible,” the statement read. “Based on the guidelines outlined in Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening plan, and our health and safety plan, we are confident that we can safely host a limited number of fans. This is not a choice between a full stadium or an empty stadium. We have offered compromises and alternatives. We will continue reaching out to government officials regarding options for future games.”

The Raiders are scheduled to play home games Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints and Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Bills. Owner Mark Davis has announced that games at Allegiant Stadium will be played without fans this season.

The New England Patriots announced that their September games will be played without fans. The Raiders play at New England on Sept. 27.

An Oct. 11 game at the Kansas City Chiefs will be the first time a crowd will be present for a Raiders game.

The Chiefs announced a plan to allow 22 percent capacity at home games, equating to a crowd of about 17,000.

Carolina was hoping to follow a similar blueprint. In the statement, the Panthers indicated they were prepared to implement a plan requiring face coverings and temperature checks for all fans as well as enhanced cleaning procedures. There was also a plan for fans to enter and move safely around Bank of America Stadium.

Do it Live

Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia knew it would be a challenge to evaluate some of the younger players without the benefit of preseason games.

It’s the best way for some of the depth players to state their case to make the 53-man roster, but Bisaccia said he’s been able to get a good read on some of them during practices.

“We’ve had some basically live kickoffs and live kickoff returns to the thud, not to actually tackle to the ground,” he said. “So I feel like we’ve given them ample opportunity to show what they can do. We’ve done a lot of punt sets in pads, a lot of punt protection in pads and a lot of punt returns as well as kickoff and kickoff returns.”

Kicker Daniel Carlson also has received plenty of reps, especially since the team released rookie Dominik Eberle before the start of camp.

Participation update

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was not present for the third consecutive practice during the portion open to the media.

Coach Jon Gruden indicated last week that he expected Mariota to miss a few days for the undisclosed absence.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown was not present, either.

Monday’s practice was the first in which the media were only allowed to view the stretching period before the session, which is the protocol during the season.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Raiders Videos
Raiders acquire Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan in trade - VIDEO
McMillan, a run-stuffing linebacker who has 177 tackles over 28 career starts over his first three NFL seasons, is a former second-round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury but has been a productive player in the two seasons since.
Concession stands inside Allegiant Stadium
Before Friday's Raiders practice the Vegas Nation crew got to take a look at the concession options inside the Allegiant Stadium concourse.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.17 | Watch Out for the Raiders
This week's guest is Raider Nation personality J. T. the Brick. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers, sports reporter Le'Andre Fox, and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Vinny Bonsignore. As training camp continues and we are less than three weeks from the showdown in Carolina and the Raiders prove to be deep with offensive weapons and a linebacking crew that has become a spotlight of their defense.
Raiders' DE Arden Key says he's all in on coach Rod Marinelli - VIDEO
Raiders defensive end Arden Key spoke on how new defensive end coach Rod Marinelli pushes his players to perform at their best and on how he's improved his game since last year. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Update: Who Returned to Practice
Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Adam Hill discuss who returned to Raiders practice and who was missing. We also hear from Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones and his thoughts on his rookie teammates.
Zay Jones says there's a "strong core of guys" to lead Raiders to a winning season - Video
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones told media on Wednesday that the team camaraderie, strong core of team players and extra work the offense put in during the offseason will translate to wins in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Update: Mayock says he's been "pleased" with Derek Carr - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon update on the latest Raiders news from their training camp in Henderson and hear from general manager Mike Mayock who gives his impressions of Derek Carr during the offseason. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders GM Mike Mayock says practices continue to get more competitive - Video
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock says he is impressed with how competitive the team's practices continue to be as the players try to earn their spot on the roster.
Raiders opt for walk-through at Monday's training camp - Video
Vegas Nation's Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap Monday's training camp from Raiders headquarters, update on tight end Foster Moreau's recovery from injury and discuss what fullback Alec Ingold had to say about his 2019 season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders FB Alec Ingold grades his rookie year - Video
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold says he gives his rookie year a B-letter grade.
Raiders TE Foster Moreau feels great after knee surgery - Video
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau says he feels great and is ready to go after undergoing knee surgery early this year.
No practice for the Raiders as NFL deal with positive COVID-19 tests - VIDEO
The Raiders canceled their workout Sunday amid reports that a testing partner of the NFL had reported several false positive COVID-19 tests a day earlier.
Vegas Nation: Reporting from Inside Allegiant Stadium - Video
The Vegas Nation crew was allowed inside Allegiant Stadium on Friday for the first time since the stadium's completion.
Raiders on Friday's practice at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders center Rodney Hudson and running back Jalen Richard spoke about Friday's practice at the awe inspiring Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium
The Raiders took the field at Allegiant Stadium Friday for a scrimmage at their new home.
Raiders react to Allegiant Stadium
Raiders players took to social media to give their reactions to seeing the inside of Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Takeaways Podcast with Raiders tight end Darren Waller - Video
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang was joined by Raiders' tight end Darren Waller on the latest episode of the Takeaways podcast. Waller talked about the Raiders talent on offense, what he looks forward to accomplishing in 2020, what hitting the three-year sobriety mark meant to him, how he hopes to inspire others. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Live inside Allegiant Stadium from the press box
Cassie Soto and Adam Hill give fans a look inside Allegiant Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Inside Allegiant Stadium
The Vegas Nation crew provide a look of the inside of Allegiant Stadium from the field and the press box before the Raiders scrimmage Friday.
Raiders Training Camp Recap: DT Maliek Collins on new role - Video
Vegas Nation's Adam Hill and Vinny Bonsignore discuss how the Raiders defense looks fresh and different, while defensive tackle Maliek Collins says he is ready to take on a leadership role.
Raiders season ticket holders start receiving commemorative box - Video
Las Vegas Raiders season ticket holders began receiving their tickets for the 2020 season, packaged in a specialized box.
Paul Guenther looks forward to Arnette and Mullen working in tandem for years to come - Video
Raiders defensive coordinator spoke about the team's young cornerbacks, particularly first-round draft pick Damon Arnette, what strides he's made in training camp and how he's worked out with Trayvon Mullen so far. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.16 | Pads Are On
This week's guest is former Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers, sports reporter Le'Andre Fox, and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Pads are finally on at Raiders practices. The speed can be seen on the field from Vegas's new weapons.
Raiders will play scrimmage game at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The Raiders will play a scrimmage game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.
Allegiant Stadium dusk drone footage
Drone footage of Allegiant Stadium seen at dusk in Las Vegas.
Allegiant Stadium drone video
Drone footage of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders partner with Modelo beer - Video
Though fans won’t be allowed inside Allegiant Stadium this year, the Las Vegas Raiders are still scoring founding sponsorship deals, this time with Mexican lager Modelo.
Raiders QB Derek Carr helps Marcus Mariota find his way - Video
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he has been more than willing to help newcomer Marcus Mariota get settled in his team's offense.
Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow ready for year two - Video
Last year, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow entered his rookie year of training camp with the lights and camera of Hard Knocks in his face. This year, the coronavirus has turned the world upside down. Renfrow says despite all the bad things going on, he's looking up towards all the positives.
Vegas Nation: Hunter Renfrow on the new WRs and his own improvements
Vegas Nation's Ed Graney and Adam Hill tell us which Raiders stood out on the second day of training camp in pads, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow talks about heading into his second year as a Raider and his thoughts on the new wideouts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders to play without fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020
The Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas will be played at an empty Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Walk around Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
You can now walk around outside of Allegiant Stadium now that the construction fences have been taken down. (Angus Kelly, Kevin Cannon and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
