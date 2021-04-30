80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Raiders

Raiders select Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood in 1st round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 7:35 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2021 - 7:39 pm
FILE - Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) prepares to block against Notre Dame dur ...
FILE - Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) prepares to block against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

The Raiders filled a need with their first-round pick on Thursday, but the player they filled it with was a big surprise.

In plugging their hole at right tackle, they drafted Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood, who wasn’t on many first-round mock draft boards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
2
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
3
Raiders opt for big-time player in final mock draft
Raiders opt for big-time player in final mock draft
4
Mike Mayock has learned to trust his gut ahead of draft day
Mike Mayock has learned to trust his gut ahead of draft day
5
Raiders plan to address needs deep into NFL draft
Raiders plan to address needs deep into NFL draft
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Commissioner Roger Goodell hugs Nick Bosa after Bosa was selected by the San Francisco 49ers wi ...
How to follow NFL draft on TV, online
By / RJ

The NFL’s annual event is a multimedia extravaganza across multiple channels and digital platforms that is nearly impossible to avoid.