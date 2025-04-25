Raiders select Heisman runner-up with 6th pick in 2025 NFL draft

The Raiders selected a Mountain West standout with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft Thursday.

The Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday.

Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season after rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. The 21-year-old, who is listed at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds, should be an immediate starter for the Raiders.

Jeanty, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, also had 23 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown last year.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

