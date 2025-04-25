82°F
Raiders News

Raiders select Heisman runner-up with 6th pick in 2025 NFL draft

Raiders select Ashton Jeanty in first round of the NFL Draft
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against UNLV in the first half of ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against UNLV in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty poses on the carpet before first round of the NFL footba ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty poses on the carpet before first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) eludes the reach of Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) eludes the reach of Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes away from the arms of UNLV defensive lineman ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes away from the arms of UNLV defensive lineman Tatuo Martinson (98) on a run in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the matchup against Nevada in a NCAA college ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the matchup against Nevada in a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs through the tackle attempt by Nevada defensive ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs through the tackle attempt by Nevada defensive back Tori Daffin (28) on a 31 yard run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 28-21.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA colleg ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2025 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2025 - 5:48 pm

The Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday.

Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season after rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. The 21-year-old, who is listed at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds, should be an immediate starter for the Raiders.

Jeanty, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, also had 23 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

