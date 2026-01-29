Raiders set for 2nd interview with Klint Kubiak ahead of Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders are now one of just two teams still looking for a new head coach, and their search is starting to narrow with a second interview with a potential top candidate this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to conduct a second interview with a Super Bowl-bound assistant coach.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was one of the first interviews the Raiders conducted virtually when their coaching search began, will speak with the organization again this weekend.

Kubiak is believed to be under strong consideration, though the Raiders may not be alone in their pursuit.

Reports indicate he also plans to meet for a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

The Raiders and Cardinals have the last two head coaching vacancies this cycle.

Seattle is also expected to make a push to retain him as offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is interviewing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday and is believed to be the leading candidate to take over as defensive coordinator under new coach Mike McCarthy.

Graham did not get a head coaching interview with the Raiders this cycle.

By rule, Kubiak is permitted to participate in a round of second interviews through Sunday. He can agree to terms before the Seahawks play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, but cannot sign a contract. Teams are also prohibited from making a formal announcement.

Kubiak, 38, has led a potentattack in his one season with the Seahawks.

They were sixth in yards per game and seventh in passing yards this season with Sam Darnold at quarterback.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was effusive in his praise for Kubiak as he called Seattle’s 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

“Kubiak designed some great plays, getting his guys open,” Brady said near the end of the Fox broadcast. “And then Darnold just executing everything,”

Brady and general manager John Spytek are leading the head coaching search. They have also met with Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb for a second time this week, but the process appears to be at a bit of a standstill as the Raiders wait on another meeting with Kubiak.

He has previously been the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, as well as passing game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers and Broncos.

Kubiak, who has had five different jobs in the last five seasons, grew up in football as the oldest son of former Houston Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak. His younger brother, Klay, is the offensive coordinator of the 49ers. Their other brother, Klein, is a scout for the Cowboys.

Klint Kubiak was born in Texas and played high school football in Colorado before he spent five seasons as a safety at Colorado State.

He began his coaching career at Texas A&M in 2010 and moved on to the Vikings as offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Kubiak’s first offensive coordinator job was with the Vikings in 2021.

