Raiders set for 2nd season with fans at Allegiant

For the second season, fans will be allowed to attend Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium, this season without any restrictions.

Fans, including Mark Acasio as Gorilla Rilla cheer a touchdown during the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans walks the concourse before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Dr. Miriam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch Flame before the starts of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders take the field for a NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders players huddle before the start of a NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders go to the locker room after warming up before the start of their NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans listen to the singing of the national anthem before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans from left, Rafael Villagrana and wife Judy, Julie Castro and boyfriend Jose Padilla, celebrate a Las Vegas Raiders touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans watch the first quarter of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans listen to the singing of the national anthem before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a touchdown by the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of a NFL preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates a rushing touchdown, with center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and running back Garrett Groshek (46), during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) reacts after a rushing touchdown, with center Jimmy Morrissey (65), during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Joshua Moon (37) and linebacker Aaron Donkor (43) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aaron Donkor (43) during a run in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Brianna Estrella, Tara Eskic and Bozana Ninkovic, all of Las Vegas, Carlos Santana perform during halftime of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Salvador Marcos Ramos, also known as "Oakland Raider Savage," left, and Sammy "Raider Penguin" Alonzo of Albuquerque, N.M., during the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans, from left, Marilyn Acasio of Brentwood, Calif., Christian Fernandez of Seattle, Cassie Cox of Clayton, Calif., Michelle Carter of Alameda, Calif., and Mark "Gorilla Rilla" Acasio of Brentwood, Calif., during the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Invited dignitaries join Raiders owner Mark Davis before fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Raiders player Jim Otto, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis and union leader Tommy White celebrate with fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raider Javi is one of the first fans to enter before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and teammates welcome their starters to the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua (15) loses the ball on a kickoff reception after an early hit by Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the third quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans do the wave during the third quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans do the wave during the third quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28), running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) are excited as the offense scores again late during the fourth quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans make their way to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fan Ramon Lopes outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads Las Vegas out before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Raiderettes perform during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) runs the offense in the first quarter during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans enjoy the Wynn Field Club during an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dr. Mariam Adelson lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Musician and Las Vegas resident Carlos Santana performs at halftime during an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunday marks the one-year mark of fans being allowed to attend Raiders games in Allegiant Stadium, their new home.

Playing at the 62,500 fixed-seat facility (65,000 with standing room only included) since 2020, fans were not allowed to attend games in Year One because of COVID-19 restrictions. Last season, fans were able to attend if they were vaccinated from the virus.

The 2022 slate features no attendance restrictions, opening the door to all football fans.

Last season, a total of 527,727 fans attended the Raiders’ 10 home games. That averaged out to 52,773 fans per game.

With the Covid restrictions lifted, Adam Feldman, Raiders vice president, stadium management, programming and guest services, said he expects attendance numbers to increase this season.

“Obviously (COVID restrictions) resulted in a lot of people choosing to resell their tickets. Then we had a large number of people who weren’t comfortable attending events with that many people inside,” Feldman said. “All of that flooded the secondary ticket market … and that resulted in more tickets going unused.”

Those fans posting their tickets on secondary ticket sites led to Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium being the most sought after in the NFL. Heading into this season, the Raiders are again tops for the most expensive on ticket reseller sites.

Through March 31, 1.28 million people have attended events at Allegiant Stadium. From the 45,672 fans that attended the Pro Bowl to 45,672 that attended Metallica and the 45,856 fans for the Pac-12 championship game, there was no shortage of non-Raiders events to attend as well.

Those looking to get the upscale experience at the 11,000 square-foot Wynn Field Club located field level in the north end zone will have a better opportunity this season. The capacity limit was raised from 723 to 1,000.

Last season, the Coors Light Landing surrounding the Al Davis Memorial Torch with the massive lanai doors behind it was a popular meeting spot for fans throughout the game, but especially pregame and during halftime.

There fans can also view firsthand which dignitary will light the torch pregame. It’s also the prime spot to check out the halftime entertainment.

Some of the entertainers last season included rappers Ice Cube, Too Short and Rev Run of Run DMC fame, rock legends Carlos Santana and Sammy Hagar.

Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. Lot J in the southwest corner of the parking lot at the stadium quickly became the hot spot for tailgating.

Count Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as one of the “Death Star” fans. He noted the stadium had a very Raiders feel to it.

“What I love is that it’s all black,” Carr said recently. “I think that’s what our stadium should be … The tributes to the former players all across the walls, that’s the Raiders, right? ‘Once a Raider always a Raider.’”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.