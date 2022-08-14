Raiders set for 2nd season with fans at Allegiant
For the second season, fans will be allowed to attend Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium, this season without any restrictions.
Sunday marks the one-year mark of fans being allowed to attend Raiders games in Allegiant Stadium, their new home.
Playing at the 62,500 fixed-seat facility (65,000 with standing room only included) since 2020, fans were not allowed to attend games in Year One because of COVID-19 restrictions. Last season, fans were able to attend if they were vaccinated from the virus.
The 2022 slate features no attendance restrictions, opening the door to all football fans.
Last season, a total of 527,727 fans attended the Raiders’ 10 home games. That averaged out to 52,773 fans per game.
With the Covid restrictions lifted, Adam Feldman, Raiders vice president, stadium management, programming and guest services, said he expects attendance numbers to increase this season.
“Obviously (COVID restrictions) resulted in a lot of people choosing to resell their tickets. Then we had a large number of people who weren’t comfortable attending events with that many people inside,” Feldman said. “All of that flooded the secondary ticket market … and that resulted in more tickets going unused.”
Those fans posting their tickets on secondary ticket sites led to Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium being the most sought after in the NFL. Heading into this season, the Raiders are again tops for the most expensive on ticket reseller sites.
Through March 31, 1.28 million people have attended events at Allegiant Stadium. From the 45,672 fans that attended the Pro Bowl to 45,672 that attended Metallica and the 45,856 fans for the Pac-12 championship game, there was no shortage of non-Raiders events to attend as well.
Those looking to get the upscale experience at the 11,000 square-foot Wynn Field Club located field level in the north end zone will have a better opportunity this season. The capacity limit was raised from 723 to 1,000.
Last season, the Coors Light Landing surrounding the Al Davis Memorial Torch with the massive lanai doors behind it was a popular meeting spot for fans throughout the game, but especially pregame and during halftime.
There fans can also view firsthand which dignitary will light the torch pregame. It’s also the prime spot to check out the halftime entertainment.
Some of the entertainers last season included rappers Ice Cube, Too Short and Rev Run of Run DMC fame, rock legends Carlos Santana and Sammy Hagar.
Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. Lot J in the southwest corner of the parking lot at the stadium quickly became the hot spot for tailgating.
Count Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as one of the “Death Star” fans. He noted the stadium had a very Raiders feel to it.
“What I love is that it’s all black,” Carr said recently. “I think that’s what our stadium should be … The tributes to the former players all across the walls, that’s the Raiders, right? ‘Once a Raider always a Raider.’”
