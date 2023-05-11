64°F
Raiders News

Raiders set for AFC West showdown on Christmas

May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 - 6:54 am
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders l ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders will be spending Christmas Day in Kansas City playing Patrick Mahomes and their division rival Chiefs.

As part of their 17-game regular-season schedule, which is slated to be released in full at 5 pm PT, the Raiders learned one of their biggest games of the season will unfold at Arrowhead Stadium at 10 am PT.

Or just after fans open their presents on Christmas morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

1
2
3
4
5
Oakland Raiders receiver Jerry Rice celebrates the team's 41-24 victory over the Tennessee Tita ...
Top 5 Raiders wide receivers of all time
By / RJ

Going all the way back to legendary owner Al Davis, whose had a preference for a quick-strike offense, the wide receiver position has played an integral role in the Raiders’ success.

