Raiders set to sign QB after O’Connell’s thumb injury

The Raiders appear set to add help from outside their building after quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered a thumb injury Sunday.

Raiders report: O’Connell says thumb ‘throbbing, but we’ll be alright’

Graney: A loss is a win for the dreadful Raiders at this point

Chiefs’ Mahomes, Reid money again for bettors in Super Bowl rematch

Raiders add QB from Cardinals with starter set to go on IR

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) reacts after running for touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Raiders appear set to add help from outside their building after quarterback Aidan O’Connell fractured his right thumb in Sunday’s 20-15 loss to the Rams.

The team is expected to sign quarterback Desmond Ridder off the Cardinals’ practice squad, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, started 13 games for the Falcons last year. He completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The only other quarterbacks in the Raiders’ organization besides O’Connell are veteran Gardner Minshew and undrafted rookie Carter Bradley, who is on the team’s practice squad.

Minshew leads the NFL with 10 turnovers this season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.