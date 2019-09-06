Raiders settle on starting guards for Monday’s season opener

Coach Jon Gruden said Denzelle Good and Jordan Devey will start in place of injured Gabe Jackson and suspended Richie Incognito against the Broncos on Monday.

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Devey (70) warms up during an offseason training session at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Devey (70) and center Rodney Hudson (61) run through a drill during an offseason training session at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Denzelle Good (69) blocks Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

This is a 2019 photo of Jordan Devey of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

This is a 2019 photo of Denzelle Good of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders coach Jon Gruden hoped that bringing in veteran Richie Incognito to pair with incumbent starter Gabe Jackson would solidify the guard position this season.

But neither will play in the season opener Monday night against the visiting Denver Broncos.

Jackson is recovering from a training camp knee injury, and Incognito is serving a two-game suspension for off-field conduct before he signed with the team.

Gruden indicated after Thursday’s practice that he plans to start Denzelle Good in Jackson’s place on the right side and Jordan Devey in Incognito’s spot on the left.

Jonathan Cooper will serve as the backup at both spots.

“It’s been a mystery at right guard after we lost Gabe,” Gruden said. “Obviously, Richie’s suspended for two games, so we’ve given a lot of work to Devey, we’ve given a lot of work to Good, we’ve given a lot of work to Cooper. I would expect Good to be the right guard.”

Devey played in seven games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and started twice. The 31-year-old started 17 times in five seasons with three teams before signing with the Raiders in March.

While Devey was expected to provide depth, he’s ready for his chance to open the season with the first-team offense.

“Any time you play in an NFL game, you want to take advantage of your opportunity,” he said Thursday. “This one is on a national stage on ‘Monday Night Football’ against a divisional opponent. Everyone is watching. There’s nothing more you can ask for as a football player. They’ve got a good defensive front with some great players to go against and challenge yourself.”

Devey said a benefit of opening on Monday is the extra day it gives the unit to gel, particularly with the new faces.

“We had the whole offseason together, so we’ve built that cohesion and relationship,” he said. “It’s just about us sticking together and trying to protect each other and the quarterback the same way we do every time. For me personally, I just have to know my responsibility every play and execute the best I can. That part’s not different than any other time I’ve stepped on a football field.”

Jackson suffered an MCL injury Aug. 8. Gruden said last week that Jackson’s recovery progress was good enough to keep the team from placing him on injured reserve. Incognito can return to the team after the Week 2 home game against the Chiefs.

College reunion

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will make his NFL debut Monday, and some familiar faces from college will be on the sideline with him.

Clemson teammates Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen also will make their pro debuts for the Raiders.

“It’s good to have that comfort,” Renfrow said.

He’ll also have the advice of college coach Dabo Swinney to carry with him onto the field.

“Just be at your best when your best is needed,” Renfrow said of what Swinney told him. “And just go out there and have fun. Don’t lose the joy of playing — whether it’s a big moment, whatever it is. It’s the same football you play when you’re in the backyard as a kid. So just go out there and have fun. And if you do that, then you’ll never be overwhelmed by the moment.”

Injury report

Antonio Brown’s absence from practice because of a conduct issue was the highlight of the Raiders’ first official participation report of the season, but the receiver wasn’t alone on the list.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) and wide receiver J.J. Nelson (ankle) were limited participants Thursday. All are expected to play.

Jackson was the only nonparticipant because of injury.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.