Raiders shake off loss to Texans, prepare for Lions

How the Raiders need to prepare for the Lions after Texans loss. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders grueling road trip has finally come to an end. The team went 2-3 playing away from home, finishing with a loss to the Houston Texans. Up next, the team returns to Oakland where they will face the Detroit Lions.

While the Raiders pulled off wins over the Broncos, Colts and Bears, they’ve struggled against teams with elite-level quarterbacks. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and host Heidi Fang discuss where Lions quarterback Matt Stafford ranks in that picture, analyze what the Raiders have done well and where they still need to do to improve, and explain how they can make the playoffs.

The also break down where the Silver and Black struggled against the Texans and go over what the Raiders need to do to guarantee a win against the Lions.

