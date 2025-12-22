3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Signs of life but 9th straight loss — PHOTOS

The Raiders lost to the Texans on Sunday to remain in contention for a top two pick in the 2026 NFL draft. They will host the 2-13 New York Giants next Sunday.

Raiders report card: Grades are team’s best in some time

HOUSTON — The Raiders played their best game in some time but still lost their ninth straight, falling to the Texans 23-21 on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

By losing, the Raiders (2-13) remained in contention for a top two pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The Giants lost to the Vikings on Sunday and also are 2-13. The Titans defeated the Chiefs to improve to 3-12.

The Raiders will host the Giants next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, with the No. 1 pick possibly on the line.

Running back Ashton Jeanty provided some life to the Raiders’ offense. He scored two long touchdowns, the first on a 60-yard pass from quarterback Geno Smith and the second on a 51-yard run.

Jeanty finished with 128 yards rushing on 24 carries, the second 100-yard game of the rookie’s career.

Smith overcame a terrible throw in the first quarter that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown to throw two touchdown passes.

Ka’imi Fairbairn was the Texans’ best offense, kicking field goals of 55, 50 and 49 yards.

The Texans (10-5) scored their first touchdown when Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted an ill-advised Smith pass on the Raiders’ second possession and raced 31 yards to give Houston a 7-0 lead.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Back to the future

There haven’t been many positives this season for the Raiders. But Sunday provided a glimpse at what could be if they build a functional offense around their young stars.

Second-year tight end Brock Bowers and Jeanty showed off the kind of big-play ability that should provide optimism in another crucial offseason for the franchise.

Bowers finished with five catches for 33 yards, hauling in a touchdown in a congested end zone on a third-down play to tie the score 7-7 in the second quarter.

Jeanty was bottled up most of the game again behind an overmatched offensive line, but still broke off the two big plays.

The Raiders lined him up wide to the left and got him isolated on linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. Jeanty ran a stop-and-go and got wide open down the sideline for the 60-yard touchdown reception.

It was a solid scheme adjustment to isolate him against an overmatched linebacker and a nice throw by Smith, but it mainly showed off Jeanty’s playmaking ability.

He then broke off the 51-yard touchdown run on a play that looked as if it was going nowhere.

Jeanty finished with 188 total yards against an elite defense in perhaps his best game as a pro.

2. Defense mostly holds its own

Coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense did its part to keep the Raiders in the game.

The unit surrendered just 271 yards. The Texans reached the end zone on offense only after a long and questionable pass interference call on a third-down play.

But the defense couldn’t make a stop when needed. Houston put together a drive to kill the clock at the end of the game with the assistance of another third-down pass interference call.

It was one rookie cornerback Darien Porter would probably want back, as the ball looked to have little chance of being completed.

The defense definitely hasn’t quit, the best evidence being Maxx Crosby’s chase-down tackle on Nick Chubb 30 yards downfield in the fourth quarter. It was an impressive hustle play.

3. Playing it safe

Carroll and offensive play-caller Greg Olson said last week that the offense needed to figure out a way to extend drives.

That was again an issue, especially early, when it failed to get a first down on any of its first three possessions before getting two, one by penalty, on the fourth drive.

But the Raiders passed on a chance to extend two of those drives and start to develop the rhythm and consistency they have talked about, punting on fourth-and-1 situations.

The way the defense was playing also might have factored into a decision to punt on fourth-and-3 from inside Texans territory early in the fourth quarter and trailing 16-14. Houston then drove 88 yards in 10 plays for a nine-point lead.

Carroll has been pretty sound analytically in making fourth-down decisions for much of the season. These choices didn’t compute.

There is no reason to play it safe at this point.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.