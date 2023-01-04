Raiders show support for Damar Hamlin at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders are displaying a graphic with Damar Hamlin’s name and jersey number in the Buffalo Bills’ blue and red color scheme on the media mesh screen at Allegiant Stadium.

A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is shown on the media mesh screen of Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 04, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders are showing huge support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The team is displaying a graphic with Hamlin’s name and jersey number in the Bills’ blue and red color scheme on the media mesh screen at Allegiant Stadium. The screen is 27,600 square feet in area and faces east toward Interstate 15, for all passing traffic to see.

The image is the latest show of support by the Raiders toward Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and immediately collapsed during Monday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders have sent messages and changed their Twitter profile picture to an image that reads: “Pray for Damar,” with his No. 3 jersey underneath.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati-area hospital, according to reports.

Owner Mark Davis offered the Raiders’ support Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account.

“Our Raider Family and the entire Raider Nation extend our prayers and support to Damar Hamlin and his family following last night’s devastating tragedy,” Davis wrote. “This moment has united fans from each and every corner of the globe as we send our love and support to Damar. Our alumni, coaches, players, and staff support you, Damar. Raider Nation stands with you, your family, the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals, and all those affected during this difficult time.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.