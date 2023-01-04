52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders

Raiders show support for Damar Hamlin at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 12:36 pm
 
A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is shown on the media mesh screen of ...
A message in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is shown on the media mesh screen of Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 04, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders are showing huge support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The team is displaying a graphic with Hamlin’s name and jersey number in the Bills’ blue and red color scheme on the media mesh screen at Allegiant Stadium. The screen is 27,600 square feet in area and faces east toward Interstate 15, for all passing traffic to see.

The image is the latest show of support by the Raiders toward Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and immediately collapsed during Monday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders have sent messages and changed their Twitter profile picture to an image that reads: “Pray for Damar,” with his No. 3 jersey underneath.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati-area hospital, according to reports.

Owner Mark Davis offered the Raiders’ support Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account.

“Our Raider Family and the entire Raider Nation extend our prayers and support to Damar Hamlin and his family following last night’s devastating tragedy,” Davis wrote. “This moment has united fans from each and every corner of the globe as we send our love and support to Damar. Our alumni, coaches, players, and staff support you, Damar. Raider Nation stands with you, your family, the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals, and all those affected during this difficult time.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
2
Will Tom Brady replace Derek Carr as Raiders QB next season?
Will Tom Brady replace Derek Carr as Raiders QB next season?
3
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
4
Raiders prepared to handle catastrophic injuries like Damar Hamlin’s
Raiders prepared to handle catastrophic injuries like Damar Hamlin’s
5
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
By / RJ

David Carr, the brother of Derek Carr, went on NFL Network on Monday night to speak publicly about the Raiders’ decision to replace the quarterback who has been with the team for nine years.

More stories for you
Raiders, on short week, ponder Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow
Raiders, on short week, ponder Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Millions in upgrades set for Allegiant Stadium
Millions in upgrades set for Allegiant Stadium
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
Raiders report card: Special teams get best grade
Raiders report card: Special teams get best grade