Raiders showing versatility one week into training camp

The first week of training camp is in the books for the Raiders. Here are some observations so far.

The Raiders completed their first week of training camp Sunday. Week 2 starts Tuesday and they go to full pads for the first time in camp Wednesday.

This week is when they will get a better look at the offensive and defensive lines and the physicality ratchets up.

“I think the big part of this evaluation for us up front on both sides of the ball will really start to take some shape on Wednesday,” said Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. “And then it’s going to continue throughout training camp when we have our opportunities in pads.”

Yet the Raiders got plenty of during the first four practices of camp. Here are some observations from the opening week:

Business-like approach

Whether this is just a training camp thing or a full-season situation, the Raiders have dramatically limited the amount of music being played during practice. The Raiders consistently did it under Jon Gruden over the last few years — but it seems like McDaniels is opting for a business-like approach to his practices.

That has led to a noticeably quieter 90 or so minutes each day — and what seems to be more efficiency on the field.

Raiders practices have been fast-paced and purposeful, leaving little time for milling around. Players move swiftly from drill to drill and there is an emphasis on fundamentals.

“We spend the entire first half of the practice teaching the techniques and the fundamentals we’d like to see show up in the team drills,” McDaniels said. “So, you can evaluate the communication, you can see that they know their assignment and you can see that they are trying to use the techniques and fundamentals that we’re teaching.

”And really there is not many good plays in football that happen without good communication and fundamentals, and that’s really a huge focus for us right now while the physical part is on hold for a few more days.”

Leatherwood progressing

Leatherwood, the Raiders’ first-round pick last year, typically starts offensive/defensive team drills on the sideline with Parker getting the first crack with the starters. Leatherwood, though, soon subs in for Parker and gets his chance to play with the top group.

Without the benefit of pads to assess Leatherwood in combat against defensive linemen, the primary evaluation tool is his foot and hand work, the speed he plays with and how he is maneuvering in run and pass-block reps.

So far so good on all those fronts. Leatherwood appears more confident, poised and efficient. There hasn’t been a hint of the pre-snap mental errors he made last year, ones in which he was charged with multiple illegal-procedure penalties.

His teammates are noticing.

“I just see (Leatherwood) working his butt off every day,” said running back Josh Jacobs. “I mean, he’s one of the first guys out there at the beginning of practice working on his sets and things like that.

”I remember having to talk with him, just telling him, Man, if you keep putting in the work every day it’s going to pay off for itself. So I mean, I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this year.”

Predicated on versatility

It’s clear in that the Raiders will not be pigeon-holed into a certain scheme, alignment or style of play.

Offensively, they have done everything from a spread formation; run two- and three-tight end looks; and two-back, and single-back and empty sets. In other words, a little bit of everything.

It seems the Raiders will plan to attack based on that opponent’s tendencies. That is opposed to simply hanging their hat on a certain way to line up and stubbornly sticking to a gameplan.

That goes for the defense as well. Get used to seeing different alignments from week to week and even series to series in order to better deal with that week’s opponent.

“However we deploy the front Game 1, were going to do what we think is best,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “So, if it’s 3-4 or 4-3, whatever they call that, we’re going to do what we think is best.”

