Raiders shut out by Saints in New Orleans

The Saints took an early lead and the Raiders were never able to recover, falling 24-0 to the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches over Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled from behind by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on.(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches the replay screen versus the New Orleans Saints during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) is overthrown on a long pass with New Orleans Saints running back Jordan Howard (28) defending during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches the offense stall versus the New Orleans Saints during the first half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass with safety Chris Harris Jr. (19) also in coverage and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) closing in to tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) and safety Chris Harris Jr. (19) during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is grabbed by his jersey by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints took an early lead and the Raiders were never able to recover, falling 24-0 to the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Derek Carr passed for 101-yards and Josh Jacobs lead the team in rushing with 43 yards.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.