Raiders shut out by Saints in New Orleans
The Saints took an early lead and the Raiders were never able to recover, falling 24-0 to the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints took an early lead and the Raiders were never able to recover, falling 24-0 to the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Derek Carr passed for 101-yards and Josh Jacobs lead the team in rushing with 43 yards.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.