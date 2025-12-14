3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New QB can’t fix offense’s problems

The Raiders, with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, were overmatched again Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for their eighth straight loss.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) forces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) out of bounds during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches the ball as he's brought down by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is stacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) reacts to sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown in front of Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) grabs Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) reacts to an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA — New quarterback, same results.

The Raiders were overmatched again Sunday, falling to the Eagles 31-0 at Lincoln Financial Field for their eighth straight loss.

The Raiders fell to 2-12 to stay in position for a top-two pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett made his first start for the Raiders, replacing the injured Geno Smith, and found out what Smith probably already knew: The team’s offensive line isn’t very good, and there aren’t enough playmakers.

Smith was inactive with right shoulder and back injuries.

Pickett finished 15 of 25 for 64 yards and one interception. He was sacked four times.

The Raiders finished with 75 total yards.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Dallas Goedert on shovel passes, before being replaced by Tanner McKee early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles had lost three straight before dominating the Raiders. They improved to 9-5 and are in first place in the NFC East.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Offense’s problems start early

In falling behind 17-0 in the first half, the Raiders managed just 53 total yards, averaged 2.0 yards per play, and mustered just 22 yards rushing.

Pickett threw for 55 yards and was sacked three times in the first half.

Then, on the Raiders’ opening drive of the second half, Pickett forced a throw to well-covered tight end Brock Bowers that ended up being an easy interception for linebacker Zack Baun.

2. Rough day for rookie cornerback

The recent season-ending patellar tendon injury to cornerback Kyu Bly Kelly opened the door for full-time duty for rookie Darien Porter. The Eagles wasted no time challenging the former Iowa State standout and came up with two big plays.

In the first quarter, Porter was beaten by speedy receiver DeVonta Smith for a 44-yard completion from Hurts. On that same drive, Porter was called for pass interference on a third and 6. The Eagles eventually kicked a field goal for a 10-0 lead.

In both instances, Porter’s youth and inexperience cost him by letting Smith and Darius Cooper get behind him.

3. Long scoring drives

The Raiders have had trouble getting teams off the field all season, and that continued Sunday when the defense gave up three touchdowns drives of 10 or more plays.

On their first possession, the Eagles drove 67 yards on 13 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Hurts’ 4-yard throw to Goedert.

In the second quarter, the defending Super Bowl champions used 11 plays to drive 70 yards, capped by Saquon Barkley’s 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 17-0.

Then, in the third quarter, the Eagles drove 73 yards on 10 plays for another 4-yard touchdown throw from Hurts to Goedert and a 24-0 lead.

Third downs again played a huge role. The Eagles converted first downs on 10 of their 13 while building their 31-0 lead.

The Raiders also had trouble against the run, allowing 183 yards on 47 carries, including 78 on 22 carries to Barkley.

The run game and third down inefficiencies helped Philadelphia dominate time of possession by holding the ball for 39:25 to the Raiders’ 20:35.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.