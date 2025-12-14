3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New QB can’t fix offense’s problems
The Raiders, with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, were overmatched again Sunday, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for their eighth straight loss.
PHILADELPHIA — New quarterback, same results.
The Raiders were overmatched again Sunday, falling to the Eagles 31-0 at Lincoln Financial Field for their eighth straight loss.
The Raiders fell to 2-12 to stay in position for a top-two pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett made his first start for the Raiders, replacing the injured Geno Smith, and found out what Smith probably already knew: The team’s offensive line isn’t very good, and there aren’t enough playmakers.
Smith was inactive with right shoulder and back injuries.
Pickett finished 15 of 25 for 64 yards and one interception. He was sacked four times.
The Raiders finished with 75 total yards.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Dallas Goedert on shovel passes, before being replaced by Tanner McKee early in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles had lost three straight before dominating the Raiders. They improved to 9-5 and are in first place in the NFC East.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
1. Offense’s problems start early
In falling behind 17-0 in the first half, the Raiders managed just 53 total yards, averaged 2.0 yards per play, and mustered just 22 yards rushing.
Pickett threw for 55 yards and was sacked three times in the first half.
Then, on the Raiders’ opening drive of the second half, Pickett forced a throw to well-covered tight end Brock Bowers that ended up being an easy interception for linebacker Zack Baun.
2. Rough day for rookie cornerback
The recent season-ending patellar tendon injury to cornerback Kyu Bly Kelly opened the door for full-time duty for rookie Darien Porter. The Eagles wasted no time challenging the former Iowa State standout and came up with two big plays.
In the first quarter, Porter was beaten by speedy receiver DeVonta Smith for a 44-yard completion from Hurts. On that same drive, Porter was called for pass interference on a third and 6. The Eagles eventually kicked a field goal for a 10-0 lead.
In both instances, Porter’s youth and inexperience cost him by letting Smith and Darius Cooper get behind him.
3. Long scoring drives
The Raiders have had trouble getting teams off the field all season, and that continued Sunday when the defense gave up three touchdowns drives of 10 or more plays.
On their first possession, the Eagles drove 67 yards on 13 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Hurts’ 4-yard throw to Goedert.
In the second quarter, the defending Super Bowl champions used 11 plays to drive 70 yards, capped by Saquon Barkley’s 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 17-0.
Then, in the third quarter, the Eagles drove 73 yards on 10 plays for another 4-yard touchdown throw from Hurts to Goedert and a 24-0 lead.
Third downs again played a huge role. The Eagles converted first downs on 10 of their 13 while building their 31-0 lead.
The Raiders also had trouble against the run, allowing 183 yards on 47 carries, including 78 on 22 carries to Barkley.
The run game and third down inefficiencies helped Philadelphia dominate time of possession by holding the ball for 39:25 to the Raiders’ 20:35.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.