Raiders News

Raiders sign 12 players to futures contracts

Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) secures a catch during the first half of a Raider ...
Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) secures a catch during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2026 - 2:14 pm
 

The Raiders signed 12 players to futures contracts Monday, securing a good chunk of their 2025 practice squad as candidates to earn roster spots next season.

The players signed were:

RB Chris Collier

OG McClendon Curtis

LB Jamin Davis

WR Phillip Dorsett II

DT Treven Ma’ae

OT Joshua Miles

TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.

WR Brenden Rice

OG Layden Robinson

WR Justin Shorter

OL Laki Tasi.

