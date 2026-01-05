Raiders sign 12 players to futures contracts
The Raiders signed 12 players to futures contracts Monday, securing a good chunk of their 2025 practice squad as candidates to earn roster spots next season.
The players signed were:
RB Chris Collier
OG McClendon Curtis
LB Jamin Davis
WR Phillip Dorsett II
DT Treven Ma’ae
OT Joshua Miles
TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
WR Brenden Rice
OG Layden Robinson
WR Justin Shorter
OL Laki Tasi.
