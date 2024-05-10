Raiders sign 1st-round draft pick, 5 other rookies

The Raiders came to terms with first-round draft pick Brock Bowers and five others from their 2024 draft class. Only two picks remain unsigned.

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On the eve of their rookie minicamp, the Raiders got busy signing their draft class.

The club announced Thursday that six of its eight-player class agreed to contract terms, including first-round pick Brock Bowers.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 243-pound Georgia tight end was the 13th overall selection after catching 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons.

Bowers signed a four-year deal, with a fifth-year club option, that includes $18.1 million in guarantees and a $10 million signing bonus.

The Raiders also signed fourth-round draft pick Decamerion Richardson, a cornerback from Mississippi State; fifth-round Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg; sixth-round New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube; seventh-round Air Force safety Trey Taylor; and seventh-round Pittsburgh cornerback M.J. Devonshire.

Only second-round Oregon guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and third-round Maryland offensive lineman DJ Glaze remain unsigned.

The Raiders’ rookies begin a two-day camp Friday.

Richardson was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and finished his career with 177 tackles, one sack and 10 pass breakups.

Eichenberg was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes and had 268 tackles, including 21 for loss, 3½ sacks, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Laube played in 46 games for the Wildcats and had 2,773 rushing yards, 1,791 receiving yards, 2,207 kickoff return yards and 426 punt return yards. He scored 47 touchdowns.

Taylor started three seasons for the Falcons and had 205 tackles and six interceptions.

Devonshire appeared in 50 career games between Kentucky and Pittsburgh and had 89 tackles, 23 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.