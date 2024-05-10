77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders sign 1st-round draft pick, 5 other rookies

Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Hea ...
Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws a ceremonial first pitch before a basebal ...
Sharp bettors fire on NFL season win totals at Caesars
Raiders’ Champ Kelly talks QBs, NFL draft rumor — VIDEO
Soccer practice currently occupies the many fields at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex as the Ci ...
Raiders face restrictions after moving training camp to California
An overview of the field at Allegiant Stadium during the first half of an NFL game between the ...
Hey Raiders fans: Allegiant Stadium looking for gameday workers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2024 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2024 - 6:14 pm

On the eve of their rookie minicamp, the Raiders got busy signing their draft class.

The club announced Thursday that six of its eight-player class agreed to contract terms, including first-round pick Brock Bowers.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 243-pound Georgia tight end was the 13th overall selection after catching 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons.

Bowers signed a four-year deal, with a fifth-year club option, that includes $18.1 million in guarantees and a $10 million signing bonus.

The Raiders also signed fourth-round draft pick Decamerion Richardson, a cornerback from Mississippi State; fifth-round Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg; sixth-round New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube; seventh-round Air Force safety Trey Taylor; and seventh-round Pittsburgh cornerback M.J. Devonshire.

Only second-round Oregon guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and third-round Maryland offensive lineman DJ Glaze remain unsigned.

The Raiders’ rookies begin a two-day camp Friday.

Richardson was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and finished his career with 177 tackles, one sack and 10 pass breakups.

Eichenberg was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes and had 268 tackles, including 21 for loss, 3½ sacks, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Laube played in 46 games for the Wildcats and had 2,773 rushing yards, 1,791 receiving yards, 2,207 kickoff return yards and 426 punt return yards. He scored 47 touchdowns.

Taylor started three seasons for the Falcons and had 205 tackles and six interceptions.

Devonshire appeared in 50 career games between Kentucky and Pittsburgh and had 89 tackles, 23 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) plays during an NFL football game against ...
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver
By / RJ

The Raiders’ latest signing played the past five seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s AFC West rival. He has played in 46 games during his career.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Raiders pull draft-night stunner, select tight end in 1st round
recommend 2
Raiders’ draft class awards: Team’s best, most concerning picks
recommend 3
A closer look at all 8 players drafted by the Raiders
recommend 4
What are the Raiders’ running back options in the draft?
recommend 5
Raiders draft series: Roster breakdown, biggest needs on offense
recommend 6
Where does Adams rank among Raiders’ greatest receivers?