Raiders sign 2 defensive players, lose out on veteran QB

The Raiders agreed to contracts with veteran safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Jayon Brown on Thursday, but lost out on veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Raiders agreed to contracts with veteran safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Jayon Brown on Thursday.

Harmon played the 2021 season with the Falcons and in 2020 with the Lions. But he was drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and spent seven years there, including three with current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, then a defensive assistant in New England.

Brown spent the past five seasons with the Titans (2017 to 2021). The 6-foot, 226-pound UCLA product made 39 starts, recording 382 tackles (248 solo), 9.5 sacks and four interceptions.

The Raiders also hosted veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian on a free agent visit, but he signed with the Bears on Thursday night.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.