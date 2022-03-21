Raiders sign 2 linebackers, keep 2 offensive linemen

The Raiders announced contract agreements with linebackers Micah Kiser and Kyle Fackrell and re-signed offensive linemen Brandon Parker and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Micah Kiser (43) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young) the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

The Raiders added two new linebackers and retained two offensive linemen Monday.

The club announced contract agreements with inside linebacker Micah Kiser and outside linebacker Kyle Fackrell while re-signing right tackle Brandon Parker and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Fackrell played 13 games with the Chargers last season and finished with three sacks. He has played with the Giants, Packers and Chargers after entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2016 of Green Bay out of Utah State.

In 86 games and 19 starts, he has 143 tackles and 23.5 sacks and one interception for a touchdown.

Kiser, who played collegiality at Virginia, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2018. He played his first three seasons with them before joining the Denver Broncos early last season after getting signed off Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Kiser has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles (51 solo), three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also plays on special teams.

Parker started 13 games at right tackle last season and has made 32 starts in his four-year career.

Eluemunor played last season with the Raiders and made three starts at right guard.

