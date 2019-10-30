Raiders sign 3 players after passing at trade deadline

Linebacker Will Compton, center Erik Magnuson and defensive tackle Terrell McClain were added to the roster before Wednesday’s practice.

Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird (42) carries against New Orleans Saints inside linebacker Will Compton in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Erik Magnuson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

This is a 2019 photo of Terrell McClain of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects the Arizona Cardinals active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ALAMEDA, Calif.-The Raiders elected to stand pat at Tuesday’s trade deadline and not give up future assets for players that could help them now.

That didn’t stop the organization from shaking up the roster on Wednesday.

Veteran linebacker Will Compton headlined a list of three signings to the active roster announced by the team just before practice.

The 30-year-old out of Nebraska has played 68 games, including 35 starts, with the Redskins and Titans in a seven-year career. He was released from the Saints following training camp this season.

Center Erik Magnuson and defensive tackle Terrell McClain were also signed Wednesday.

Magnuson, a Michigan product, made three starts and played in eight games for the 49ers the last two seasons and spent the first half of this year on the Bills’ practice squad.

McClain was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2011 and has also spent time with the Patriots, Texans, Cowboys, Redskins, Falcons and Chiefs. He played in two games with Kansas City this year. The South Florida product has 129 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 89 career games.

The Raiders waived linebacker Dakota Allen, defensive end Kasim Edebali and defensive tackle Corey Liuget to make room on the roster.

Liuget was brought in just before the end of preseason and was inactive until the fourth game of the season. His production never matched his reputation.

Allen, who was featured on Netflix’s “Last Chance U” during his stint in junior college, was a seventh-round pick of the Rams this year. The Raiders signed him off the Rams’ practice squad in September and he appeared in two games on special teams for Oakland.

Edebali was just signed last week.

