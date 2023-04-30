Raiders sign 9 undrafted free agents, including former UNLV lineman

Former UNLV defensive lineman Adam Plant was among nine undrafted free agents the Raiders signed Saturday after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) is sacked by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Plant, a former Bishop Gorman High star, had 55 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles last season as a senior for the Rebels.

According to a scouting report by Pro Football Network, Plant, 6 feet, 5 inches and 260 pounds, “was a solid defensive player for UNLV and comes with an upside, but he must get stronger and stouter to have a place at the next level.”

The Raiders also signed:

— McClendon Curtis, offensive lineman, Chattanooga;

— Jaydon Grant, safety, Oregon State;

— Azizi Hearn, cornerback, UCLA;

— Brock Martin, defensive end, Oklahoma State;

— John Samuel Shenker, tight end, Auburn;

— George Tarlas, defensive end, Boise State;

— Drake Thomas, linebacker, North Carolina State;

— Dalton Wagner, offensive tackle, Arkansas.

