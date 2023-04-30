88°F
Raiders News

Raiders sign 9 undrafted free agents, including former UNLV lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2023 - 11:30 am
 
Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) is sacked by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Ad ...
Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) is sacked by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Former UNLV defensive lineman Adam Plant was among nine undrafted free agents the Raiders signed Saturday after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Plant, a former Bishop Gorman High star, had 55 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles last season as a senior for the Rebels.

According to a scouting report by Pro Football Network, Plant, 6 feet, 5 inches and 260 pounds, “was a solid defensive player for UNLV and comes with an upside, but he must get stronger and stouter to have a place at the next level.”

The Raiders also signed:

— McClendon Curtis, offensive lineman, Chattanooga;

— Jaydon Grant, safety, Oregon State;

— Azizi Hearn, cornerback, UCLA;

— Brock Martin, defensive end, Oklahoma State;

— John Samuel Shenker, tight end, Auburn;

— George Tarlas, defensive end, Boise State;

— Drake Thomas, linebacker, North Carolina State;

— Dalton Wagner, offensive tackle, Arkansas.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

From 9th on Purdue depth chart, QB rises to 4th round Raiders pick
Meet the Raiders’ 9 draft picks, from No. 7 to 231
QB still one of Raiders’ options heading into final day of draft
Raiders have options for Day 2 of draft, including at QB
Raiders trade up in 2nd round, draft tight end Michael Mayer
Former Gorman coach celebrates Gaels’ NFL reunion in Cleveland
‘Night and day’: UNLV’s recruiting efforts impress prep coaches
Ex-Bishop Gorman QB drafted by Browns in 5th round
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Las Vegas pass catchers drafted by AFC North teams in 3rd round
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Recruiting notebook: Arbor View LB draws big-time interest
Raiders rightfully prioritize defense with 1st pick in draft
Raiders will look to NFL draft to improve deficient defense
Raiders add a veteran quarterback
Raiders take Tyree Wilson in 1st round of NFL draft
