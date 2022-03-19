63°F
Raiders

Raiders sign a new quarterback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2022 - 10:00 am
 
Washington Football Team's Garrett Gilbert plays during an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, ...
Washington Football Team's Garrett Gilbert plays during an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Raiders on Saturday agreed to contract terms with quarterback Garrett Gilbert. His agent, Leigh Steinberg, announced the deal on social media.

A four-year NFL veteran and former sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2014, Gilbert played last season with Washington.

For his career, Gilbert has played in eight games, including two starts, and completed 43 of 73 pass attempts for 477 yards and one touchdown.

He has played with Carolina, Cleveland and Dallas in addition to Washington.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

