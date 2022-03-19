Raiders sign a new quarterback

The Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Washington Football Team's Garrett Gilbert plays during an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Raiders on Saturday agreed to contract terms with quarterback Garrett Gilbert. His agent, Leigh Steinberg, announced the deal on social media.

A four-year NFL veteran and former sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2014, Gilbert played last season with Washington.

For his career, Gilbert has played in eight games, including two starts, and completed 43 of 73 pass attempts for 477 yards and one touchdown.

He has played with Carolina, Cleveland and Dallas in addition to Washington.

