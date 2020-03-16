Raiders sign Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Nick Kwiatkoski fills a big need at ILB for Raiders

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Raiders kicked off free agency by agreeing to terms with former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, a league source has confirmed.

A four-year veteran, Kwiatkoski fills a big need at inside linebacker. Kwiatkoski had 76 tackles last year for the Bears in 16 games, eight of which he started.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

