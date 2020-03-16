Raiders sign Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Nick Kwiatkoski fills a big need at ILB for Raiders
The Raiders kicked off free agency by agreeing to terms with former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, a league source has confirmed.
A four-year veteran, Kwiatkoski fills a big need at inside linebacker. Kwiatkoski had 76 tackles last year for the Bears in 16 games, eight of which he started.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.