Raiders sign former 1st-round pick

The Raiders have signed veteran tight end O.J. Howard. The former first-round pick has played six seasons in the NFL, including last season with the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Howard, 28, has played six seasons in the NFL, including five with the Buccaneers, and has 129 catches for 1,882 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Howard, a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2017, is among the candidates to replace Darren Waller, traded last week to the Giants. He played 13 games for the Texans last season.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 251-pounder is looking to bounce back after two down years. He had 94 catches for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons, but those numbers dropped to 24 catches for 280 yards and three TDs in the past two seasons.

While his stats have declined, Howard is still considered a solid run blocker.

