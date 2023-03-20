65°F
Raiders News

Raiders sign former 1st-round pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 12:33 pm
 
Updated March 20, 2023 - 12:38 pm
Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the first h ...
Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Raiders have signed veteran tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard, 28, has played six seasons in the NFL, including five with the Buccaneers, and has 129 catches for 1,882 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Howard, a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2017, is among the candidates to replace Darren Waller, traded last week to the Giants. He played 13 games for the Texans last season.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 251-pounder is looking to bounce back after two down years. He had 94 catches for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons, but those numbers dropped to 24 catches for 280 yards and three TDs in the past two seasons.

While his stats have declined, Howard is still considered a solid run blocker.

Contacts Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

