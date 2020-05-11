Raiders sign former Broncos running back Devontae Booker
The Raiders signed free agent running back Devontae Booker on Monday.
He spent the previous four seasons seasons with AFC West rival Denver, rushing for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns. Booker also caught 105 passes for 872 yards and a TD for the Broncos.
To make room for Booker, the Raiders waived linebacker Derrick Moncrief.
