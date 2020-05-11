Raiders sign former Broncos running back Devontae Booker

Devontae Booker spent the previous four seasons seasons with the Denver Broncos, rushing for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns.

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) runs with the football past Oakland Raiders defensive back Marcus Gilchrist (31), linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59)during the second half of their NFL game in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) runs with the football as Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tackles him during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders signed free agent running back Devontae Booker on Monday.

To make room for Booker, the Raiders waived linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

To make room for Booker, the Raiders waived linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

