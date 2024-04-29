Raiders sign former Cowboys wide receiver in free agency

The Raiders added some depth to their receiving corps Monday by agreeing to terms with a former Dallas Cowboy in free agency.

Raiders’ draft class awards: Team’s best, most concerning picks

What are the Raiders quarterback options in 2025?

Raiders roster reset: Where does team stand after draft?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs a route while Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The Raiders are adding a new wide receiver.

The club came to terms with former Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup on Monday. The deal is pending a physical.

Gallup had 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns last year with the Cowboys. The 28-year-old spent the first six years of his career in Dallas, where he caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Gallup has played both in the slot and out wide during his career.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.