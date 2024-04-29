86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders sign former Cowboys wide receiver in free agency

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs a route while Las Vegas Raiders cornerbac ...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs a route while Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
More Stories
Chicago Bears No. 9 draft pick wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, and No. 1 draft pick quarterbac ...
Sportsbooks lose on NFL draft; Rookie of Year odds posted
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders ...
Raiders roster reset: Where does team stand after draft?
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the first half of Orange Bowl NCAA college football ...
What are the Raiders quarterback options in 2025?
Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Hea ...
Raiders’ draft class awards: Team’s best, most concerning picks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 4:30 pm
 

The Raiders are adding a new wide receiver.

The club came to terms with former Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup on Monday. The deal is pending a physical.

Gallup had 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns last year with the Cowboys. The 28-year-old spent the first six years of his career in Dallas, where he caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Gallup has played both in the slot and out wide during his career.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 officers killed, 5 wounded in North Carolina shooting
recommend 2
SAUNDERS: While beltway media fawn, Biden’s poll numbers freefall
recommend 3
Sportsbooks lose on NFL draft; Rookie of Year odds posted
recommend 4
Start time of Knights-Stars Game 5 announced
recommend 5
Homes prices in this valley city have doubled in the past 7 years
recommend 6
New police substation could be coming to northeast Las Vegas