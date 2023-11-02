Raiders sign former Pro Bowl linebacker

The Raiders are beefing up their linebacker room with the addition of the veteran.

New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) takes the field for an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New Raiders general manager Champ Kelly has made his first significant move.

The Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith, his agent announced on social media on Thursday morning. The Raiders are thin at linebacker with injuries to Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson.

The 28-year-old Smith was on the Saints practice squad.

In five NFL seasons, Smith has 624 tackles and was a Pro Bowl player with the Cowboys in 2019.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.