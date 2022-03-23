77°F
Raiders

Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2022 - 3:00 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looses control of the ball while being tackled by ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looses control of the ball while being tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders signed veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler on Wednesday.

Butler, a 2016 first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, has played in 76 games with 19 starts in stints with the Panthers and Bills. In his career he has 106 tackles and eight sacks.

The 6-4, 330-pound Butler is expected to help anchor the interior of the Raiders’ defensive line. He played the last two seasons with Buffalo.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

