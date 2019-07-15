Raiders sign free agent guard Jonathan Cooper
The Raiders have added offensive line depth in the form of free agent guard Jonathan Cooper in the wake of Richie Incognito’s two-game suspension.
The team announced Monday they signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper, a journeyman who was drafted seventh overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. The Radiers waived wide receiver Montay Crockett in a corresponding move.
Since then the 6-foot-2, 308-pounder has appeared in 46 games and made 31 starts in six seasons while playing for five NFL teams.
The most games he’s played in a season is 14, and he only appeared in four last year with the Washington Redskins before going on injured reserve with a torn bicep.
