Raiders sign free agent guard Jonathan Cooper

The Raiders have added offensive line depth in the form of free agent guard Jonathan Cooper in the wake of Richie Incognito’s two-game suspension.

Washington Redskins offensive guard Jonathan Cooper (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Washington Redskins offensive guard Jonathan Cooper (72) blocks against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Caraun Reid (51) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The Dallas Cowboys won 31-23. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (12) prepares for the snap along with guard Jonathan Cooper (72) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The Dallas Cowboys won 31-23. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The Raiders have added offensive line depth in the wake of guard Richie Incognito’s two-game suspension.

The team announced Monday they signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper, a journeyman who was drafted seventh overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. The Radiers waived wide receiver Montay Crockett in a corresponding move.

Since then the 6-foot-2, 308-pounder has appeared in 46 games and made 31 starts in six seasons while playing for five NFL teams.

The most games he’s played in a season is 14, and he only appeared in four last year with the Washington Redskins before going on injured reserve with a torn bicep.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.