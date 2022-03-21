Raiders sign free-agent linebacker

Linebacker Micah Kiser played his first three seasons with the Rams before joining the Denver Broncos early last season after getting signed off Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Micah Kiser (43) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young) the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

The Raiders have signed free-agent inside linebacker Micah Kiser.

Kiser, who played collegiately at Virginia, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2018. He played his first three seasons with them before joining the Denver Broncos early last season after getting signed off Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Kiser, 27, has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles (51 solo), three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also plays on special teams.

The Raiders re-signed Brandon Parker, who started 13 games at right tackle last season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.