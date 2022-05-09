75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders sign free-agent linebacker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2022 - 2:29 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young (41), right, celebrates his touchdown on an interceptio ...
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young (41), right, celebrates his touchdown on an interception with cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) and linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Raiders signed free-agent linebacker Kenny Young on Monday.

Young most recently was with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos, arriving last year through an in-season trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The 6-foot-1-inch, 235-pounder started 13 games between the teams last season, making 75 tackles, including two sacks.

Young, drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCLA, has 186 career tackles, including 5.5 sacks.

Also, the Raiders released linebacker Justin March, who started five games and played in 61 over six seasons.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders defensive breakdown: Massive changes at DL, LB
Raiders defensive breakdown: Massive changes at DL, LB
2
Raiders expected to pursue veteran free-agent cornerback
Raiders expected to pursue veteran free-agent cornerback
3
Graney: Better or worse, Davis wiping slate clean with Raiders
Graney: Better or worse, Davis wiping slate clean with Raiders
4
Raiders sign free-agent linebacker
Raiders sign free-agent linebacker
5
Raiders president says he was fired for reporting hostile work environment
Raiders president says he was fired for reporting hostile work environment
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST