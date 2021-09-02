Raiders sign free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright, reports say
In need of linebacker help, the Raiders are turning to former Seattle Seahawk K.J. Wright on a one-year contract.
The Raiders have signed veteran free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
Wright has played his entire 10-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, including two seasons with current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
