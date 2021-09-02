96°F
Raiders

Raiders sign free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright, reports say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2021 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2021 - 12:59 pm
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates his touchdown with teammate K.J ...
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates his touchdown with teammate K.J. Wright (50) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Raiders have signed veteran free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Wright has played his entire 10-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, including two seasons with current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

