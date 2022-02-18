68°F
Raiders

Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2022 - 3:41 pm
 
The Raiders logo is shown on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Henderson. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders have signed free-agent offensive lineman Jordan Meredith.

A three-year starter at Western Kentucky from 2018 to 2020, Meredith was with the Rams in training camp last season but cut at the end of training camp.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 306-pounder played right guard in college but also projects as a potential NFL center.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

