Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith was with the Los Angeles Rams in training camp last season but cut at the end of training camp.

The Raiders logo is shown on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Henderson. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders have signed free-agent offensive lineman Jordan Meredith.

A three-year starter at Western Kentucky from 2018 to 2020, Meredith was with the Rams in training camp last season but cut at the end of training camp.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 306-pounder played right guard in college but also projects as a potential NFL center.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.