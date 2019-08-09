Raiders sign free-agent tight end Brandon Barnes

An undrafted free agent from the 2017 class, Barnes has spent parts of the past two offseasons with the Detroit Lions, but he has not appeared in an NFL game.

NAPA, Calif. — Tight end Brandon Barnes has been added to the Raiders’ training camp roster, the team announced Friday.

Barnes, an undrafted free agent from the 2017 class, has spent parts of the past two offseasons with the Detroit Lions, but he has not appeared in an NFL game and wasn’t with a team last season after he was waived before training camp.

He had 29 catches for 436 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at Alabama State.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived cornerback Isaiah Langley, who signed with the team in June as an undrafted free agent from Southern California. He had drawn consistent praise from coach Jon Gruden for his work in the offseason.

The Raiders had the day off from practice Friday in advance of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Rams.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.