Raiders sign journeyman cornerback

New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) tries to leap over Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Raiders signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc on Thursday. He has been in the NFL since 2016 and has played for three teams, but had no regular-season appearances last season.

LeBlanc, who went to Florida Atlantic, has 118 career tackles and two interceptions.

