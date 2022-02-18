58°F
Raiders

Raiders sign journeyman cornerback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 4:39 pm
 
New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) tries to leap over Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) ...
New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) tries to leap over Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Raiders signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc on Thursday. He has been in the NFL since 2016 and has played for three teams, but had no regular-season appearances last season.

LeBlanc, who went to Florida Atlantic, has 118 career tackles and two interceptions.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

