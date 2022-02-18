Raiders sign journeyman cornerback
Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc has been in the NFL since 2016 and has played for three teams, but had no regular-season appearances last season.
The Raiders signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc on Thursday. He has been in the NFL since 2016 and has played for three teams, but had no regular-season appearances last season.
LeBlanc, who went to Florida Atlantic, has 118 career tackles and two interceptions.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.