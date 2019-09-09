Raiders sign Keelan Doss from Jaguars practice squad

The Raiders have brought back wide receiver Keelan Doss by giving him a hefty bonus.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) runs with the ball during a preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., in August 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have signed wide receiver Keelan Doss off the Jaguars practice squad, according to NFL Network, bringing him back to the team after waiving the “Hard Knocks” star during final roster cuts.

The Raiders had an open spot on their 53-man roster after releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday. NFL Network reported the Raiders were able to lure Doss back to the Bay Area with a fully guaranteed $300,000 signing bonus and a $495,000 base salary — money comparable to a fourth-round pick.

It appears unlikely Doss would be active for the Raiders’ Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Doss originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis and was with the club through the offseason program and training camp. He led the Raiders with 17 receptions and 161 yards receiving during the preseason, making impressive catches throughout the month of August.

But when Doss did not make the 53-man roster, Raiders coach Jon Gruden claimed Doss as a storyline was mainly the product of “Hard Knocks.”

“He’s a big story on the TV show, but that’s not the reality we saw on tape,” Gruden said last Monday.

The Raiders did try to keep Doss on their own practice squad, but Doss felt Jacksonville would be a better opportunity.

But with a strong offer, the Raiders have made themselves Doss’ destination once again.

