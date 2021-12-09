54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Raiders sign kicker to contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2021 - 6:35 pm
 
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making the winning field goal in overtime du ...
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making the winning field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have locked up kicker Daniel Carlson for the next four years, according to his agent.

Mike McCartney of Priority Sports posted on Twitter late Wednesday his client had agreed to the extension with the organization, though team officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carlson was set to become a free agent at the end of the season after inking a one-year, $3,384,000 tender to remain with the team in 2021.

He is second in the league with 27 made field goals on 30 attempts this season and is third in points behind only Nick Folk and Jonathan Taylor.

Carlson, a 26-year-old Auburn alum, was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2018. He was released early in the season and signed by the Raiders, where he has held the job ever since.

He has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season and four times since joining the Raiders.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Judge set to rule on request for Henry Ruggs’ medical records
Judge set to rule on request for Henry Ruggs’ medical records
2
Raiders adding linebacker to roster
Raiders adding linebacker to roster
3
Raiders report: Injury status updates on Waller and Drake
Raiders report: Injury status updates on Waller and Drake
4
Breaking down Raiders’ next opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
Breaking down Raiders’ next opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
5
Raiders announce Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee
Raiders announce Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is carted off the field during the second quarter of an ...
Raiders report: 2 players head to injured reserve
By / RJ

Running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski are out for the season. The Raiders had seven players out and three more limited Wednesday as injuries start to mount.