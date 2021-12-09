Raiders sign kicker to contract extension

He has been with the team since 2018 and was set to become a free agent after the season.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making the winning field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have locked up kicker Daniel Carlson for the next four years, according to his agent.

Mike McCartney of Priority Sports posted on Twitter late Wednesday his client had agreed to the extension with the organization, though team officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carlson was set to become a free agent at the end of the season after inking a one-year, $3,384,000 tender to remain with the team in 2021.

He is second in the league with 27 made field goals on 30 attempts this season and is third in points behind only Nick Folk and Jonathan Taylor.

Carlson, a 26-year-old Auburn alum, was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2018. He was released early in the season and signed by the Raiders, where he has held the job ever since.

He has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season and four times since joining the Raiders.

