Raiders sign LB Kyle Emanuel and RB Theo Riddick

The Raiders have added two veteran players to the roster — LB Kyle Emanuel and RB Theo Riddick.

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick is chased by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

The Raiders added two veteran players to their roster on Sunday. They are linebacker Kyle Emanuel, who spent the 2019 season in retirement, and running back Theo Riddick, who did not play in the 2019 season.

Riddick. who played six seasons with the Detroit Lions, has 1,023 career rushing yards in 288 carries and caught 285 passes for 2,238 yards. Emanuel spent his four NFL seasons with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers and has 147 tackles 0ver 63 games, including 32 starts.

