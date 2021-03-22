Raiders sign lineman to extension, add lineman from Titans
The Raiders have agreed to terms with center Andre James and signed former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Matt Dickerson
The Raiders’ trade of center Rodney Hudson last week to the Arizona Cardinals wasn’t just a move to reduce their offensive line spending. It was a vote of confidence for understudy Andre James, who was signed to a contract extension Monday that keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2023 season.
As part of the new deal, James will make $12.3 million with $6 million guaranteed. James has suited up for 28 games since 2019 while making one start.
A tackle during his time at UCLA, the Raiders have trained James at center since signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2019
The Raiders also added to their revamped defensive line by signing Matt Dickerson, who played the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. In 18 games Dickerson recorded 15 tackles.
