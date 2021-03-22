Raiders sign lineman to extension, add lineman from Titans

The Raiders have agreed to terms with center Andre James and signed former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Matt Dickerson

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Andre James (68) prepares to hike the football after replacing Rodney Hudson, not pictured, under center as running back Jalen Richard (30) waits in the backfield and Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) prepares to defend during the first half of an NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders Andre James attends a training session during the media day at The Grove Hotel, Watford, England, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The Oakland Raiders are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

The Raiders’ trade of center Rodney Hudson last week to the Arizona Cardinals wasn’t just a move to reduce their offensive line spending. It was a vote of confidence for understudy Andre James, who was signed to a contract extension Monday that keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2023 season.

As part of the new deal, James will make $12.3 million with $6 million guaranteed. James has suited up for 28 games since 2019 while making one start.

A tackle during his time at UCLA, the Raiders have trained James at center since signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2019

The Raiders also added to their revamped defensive line by signing Matt Dickerson, who played the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. In 18 games Dickerson recorded 15 tackles.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.