Raiders News

Raiders sign majority of 2025 draft class, including 1st-round pick

Raiders coach Pete Carroll, left, smiles as first-round draft pick, running back Ashton Jeanty, ...
Raiders coach Pete Carroll, left, smiles as first-round draft pick, running back Ashton Jeanty, answers questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2025 - 4:26 pm
 

The Raiders signed a good chunk of their 11-player draft class Thursday, including first-round pick Ashton Jeanty.

The former Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up inked a four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $35.896 million. The contract includes a fifth-year option, which the Raiders can exercise prior to Jeanty’s fourth NFL season.

The team also signed offensive lineman Caleb Rogers from Texas Tech (third round), offensive lineman Charles Grant from William & Mary (third round), defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway from South Carolina (fourth round), defensive tackle JJ Pegues from Ole Miss (sixth round), wide receiver Tommy Mellott from Montana State (sixth round), quarterback Cam Miller from North Dakota State (seventh round) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg from Minnesota (seventh round).

The Raiders have not announced agreements with wide receiver Jack Bech from TCU (second round), cornerback Darien Porter from Iowa State (third round) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton from Tennessee (fourth round).

The team begins its rookie minicamp Friday at its Henderson facility.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

