Raiders sign new QB Smith to 2-year contract extension

The Raiders have awarded quarterback Geno Smith a contract extension not long after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Seattle, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Raiders and new quarterback Geno Smith have agreed to a new deal.

Smith, 34, will ink a two-year, $75 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027 season. The value of the extension can increase to up to $85 million if certain incentives are met.

The Raiders acquired Smith, who previously played for coach Pete Carroll in Seattle, from the Seahawks on March 7 for a third-round pick.

Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract with Seattle in March 2023. He had one year left on the deal and was due a $16 million signing bonus March 16. His 2025 salary of $14.8 million was not guaranteed on his previous contract.

