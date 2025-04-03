Raiders sign new QB Smith to 2-year contract extension
The Raiders have awarded quarterback Geno Smith a contract extension not long after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks.
The Raiders and new quarterback Geno Smith have agreed to a new deal.
Smith, 34, will ink a two-year, $75 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027 season. The value of the extension can increase to up to $85 million if certain incentives are met.
The Raiders acquired Smith, who previously played for coach Pete Carroll in Seattle, from the Seahawks on March 7 for a third-round pick.
Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract with Seattle in March 2023. He had one year left on the deal and was due a $16 million signing bonus March 16. His 2025 salary of $14.8 million was not guaranteed on his previous contract.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.