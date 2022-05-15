Raiders sign offensive tackle whose father played for team
The Raiders have signed Tyrone Wheatley Jr., the son of former Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley, who spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad.
The Raiders have signed offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
The former Michigan and Stony Brook tight end, the son of former Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley, spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad making the transition from tight end to offensive tackle.
