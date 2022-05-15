Raiders sign offensive tackle whose father played for team

The Raiders have signed Tyrone Wheatley Jr., the son of former Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley, who spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad.

Stony Brook's Tyrone Wheatley Jr. #88 is seen against Richmond during an NCAA college football game on Saturday September 22, 2018 in Stony Brook, NY. Stony Brook won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The Raiders have signed offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The former Michigan and Stony Brook tight end, the son of former Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley, spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad making the transition from tight end to offensive tackle.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.