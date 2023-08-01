Raiders sign quarterback
The Raiders made the move Tuesday to add depth to the quarterback position.
The Raiders have re-signed quarterback Chase Garbers.
The club had released the second-year quarterback on the eve of training camp but opted to bring him back Tuesday to add depth to the position.
Garbers was an undrafted free agent from California last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad.
