Raiders News

Raiders sign quarterback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 9:21 am
 
Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) runs during the Raiders’ organized team activitie ...
Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) runs during the Raiders’ organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) prepares to throw during practice at the Intermountain H ...
Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) prepares to throw during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have re-signed quarterback Chase Garbers.

The club had released the second-year quarterback on the eve of training camp but opted to bring him back Tuesday to add depth to the position.

Garbers was an undrafted free agent from California last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

