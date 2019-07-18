Raiders sign receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El

Salt Lake Stallions' De’Mornay Pierson-El (15) dives for extra yardage past San Diego Fleet linebacker Frank Ginda (58) in the second half during a Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet AAF football game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The Raiders have signed free agent receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El.

The Raiders waived receiver Saeed Blacknall on Thursday to make room for Pierson-El on the roster.

Pierson-El most recently played for Salt Lake in the Alliance of American Football. Before joining the AAF, Pierson-El spent time with Washington after being signed as an undrafted free agent and also played briefly with Montreal in the CFL.

Pierson-El played four seasons in college at Nebraska with 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 TDs in 43 games.

