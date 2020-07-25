Raiders sign rookies Arnette, Muse and Robertson
The Raiders have come to terms with rookie cornerback Amik Robertson, a fourth-round pick from Louisina Tech, on a four-year contract.
In a slew of moves on Saturday, the Raiders signed first-round pick Damon Arnette, a cornerback from Ohio State, third-rounder Tanner Muse, a linebacker out of Clemson, and fourth-rounder Amik Robertson, a cornerback out of Louisiana Tech.
Robertson’s deal is worth $3.789 million with a $494,400 signing bonus.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.