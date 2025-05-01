69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders sign rugby standout as part of NFL’s international program

Raiders general manager John Spytek smiles as he leaves the media room following a news confere ...
Raiders general manager John Spytek smiles as he leaves the media room following a news conference after the second day of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders General Manager John Spytek speaks during the 2025 NFL pre-draft press conference as he ...
Spytek makes 2 hires in front office after 1st draft with Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs warms up before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sund ...
Ex-Raider RB Jacobs talks Ruggs, fatal crash on ‘The Pivot’ podcast
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) hurdles Washington State defensive back Ethan O'Conn ...
What recent history says about Raiders’ decision to draft RB at No. 6
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr speaks during a news conference after an NFL football ...
Carr discusses injury, family tragedy at Las Vegas church appearance
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2025 - 7:58 am
 

The Raiders made a big signing Wednesday by adding defensive lineman Laki Tasi to the roster.

Literally.

Tasi, listed at 6-foot-6, 348 pounds, is a massive athlete who played professional rugby before entering the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

The 21-year-old Australia native will now get the chance to sharpen his football skills with the Raiders, who will receive a roster exemption to develop Tasi.

Tasi was born in Samoa before moving to Brisbrane, where he played for Ashgrove GPS in the Queensland Premier Rugby Union.

“(He) has played at the highest levels of rugby in Australia, picking up the sport in his early teens and eventually playing in the rugby league and rugby union,” former NFL executive Scott Pioli wrote in March after watching Tasi at an IPP pro day. “At 6-6, 348 pounds with 34-inch arms, Tasi has very good size and the tools to be a big interior defensive lineman, along with the toughness and makeup to play in the trenches. He possesses a strong and intriguing combination of developmental tools, stature and mindset.”

Rugby stars have transitioned to the NFL before, with the most notable example being Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

Tasi, in an interview with ESPN last week, said he was unfamiliar with the NFL until a local burger joint owner told him the story of the Philadelphia star. Tasi then watched some YouTube videos and started to understand the opportunity the NFL could provide. He entered the league’s academy last year in Gold Coast, Queensland.

The Raiders released David Agoha, a Nigerian defensive lineman who had been on their roster as part of the IPP since 2023, in a corresponding move.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES