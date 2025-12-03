Raiders sign son of Hall of Famer to practice squad
The Raiders have signed wide receiver Brenden Rice to their practice squad.
Rice is the son of former Raiders wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.
The 23-year-old Rice played at USC and was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was most recently on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad before being released Tuesday.
