Raiders sign TE Paul Butler, re-sign kicker Daniel Carlson

The Raiders re-signed kicker Daniel Carlson, who struggled down the stretch of 2019 but is on target to start in 2020.

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter A.J. Cole (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

The Raiders added to their tight end position on Thursday with the addition of Paul Butler, who they claimed off waivers after he was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this week. The Lions had signed Butler to a futures contract at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The Raiders now have six tight ends on the roster — Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Jason Witten, Derek Carrier, Nick O’Leary and Butler.

Butler’s addition was one of a flurry of transactions for the Raiders. They also re-signed exclusive rights free agents Daniel Carlson (K), Nathan Peterman (QB), David Sharpe (OT), D.J. Killings (DB) and safety Dallin Leavitt.

Butler spent parts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Raiders, primarily on the practice squad.

