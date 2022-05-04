Raiders sign undrafted free agent running back

University of Texas-San Antonio standout Sincere McCormick set school records last season with 1,479 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 298 carries.

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick (3) runs around Western Kentucky defensive back Antwon Kincade (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Conference USA Championship, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, left, and Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

The Raiders added another running back Wednesday by signing former University of Texas-San Antonio standout Sincere McCormick.

McCormick set UTSA records last season with 1,479 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 298 carries. He also had 22 receptions for 184 yards.

McCormick’s addition comes after the Raiders drafted running backs Zamir White of Georgia and Brittain Brown of UCLA. They join a crowded position group comprised of Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson (fullback), Trey Ragas and Sutton Smith (fullback).

Of the veterans, only Bolden is under contract beyond the 2022 season.

